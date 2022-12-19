'Astronomical need' | Super Feast hosts emergency toy drive as record number of families request assistance

The 12-hour-long toy drive helped push organizers closer to their goal of 100,000 toys, but there's still more work to be done and plenty of time to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — This weekend, the 44th annual Christmas Eve Super Feast is set to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center. For the first time in four decades, organizers had what they called an "emergency" on their hands -- a record number of families needing help and not enough toys for the children.

Organizers organized an emergency toy drive Monday.

The Super Feast typically serves 20,000 to 25,000 people every year, but this year, thanks to a year of high gas prices and inflation, they expect more than 30,000 to need a hand.

"It has risen, the phones are ringing even as we speak," regional director of City Wide Club Stephanie Lewis said. "With the freeze coming up we don't know what to expect."

So organizers put out a call for help.

"Houston always responds when they know there's a challenge," Lewis said.

And Houston did what Houston does. Houstonians showed up all day long with bags of toys, new bikes and canned goods. And among those showing up to help were some folks who know exactly how much it will all mean.

"Just to be a part of donating and putting a smile on a little boy or girl's face is a big deal," Ona-Maria Anderson said.

The Christmas wish is 100,000 toys.

"Our goal is that every child that attends gets two new toys," Lewis said. "For so many of the thousands that will be their only gifts this year."

They're still working on a final toy count, but they are on their way to making this year's Super Feast the best one yet.

"This morning, I have to admit, I was a little concerned, but Houston has come through," Lewis said.

The good news is organizers said they've made a huge dent in their need, but there's still time to help. If you want to drop off a toy they'll be collecting them again in person on Friday at the GRB.