'Stop the Gun Violence' mural unveiled in Sunnyside

HOUSTON — A “Stop the Gun Violence” mural was unveiled on Saturday at Worthing Early College High School in Sunnyside.

The mural is one of the latest efforts by county and community leaders to help make the area safer.

Cailynn Garner, 16, is a student at the school who grew up in the area. She said she hasn't always had a sense of safety in the community.

"It was like a routine going in the hallway, getting on the floor, making sure we were away from windows just in case a stray bullet came," Garner said.

She said her family has been touched by gun violence several times.

"My uncles, my cousins, young ages. My cousin actually got shot 6 times," Garner said.

Garner’s words, as well as other students', are featured on the mural.

The mural was commissioned after the Uvalde shooting, an effort by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, a graduate of Worthing.

"Young people are marching for their lives and demanding an end to gun violence our youth deserves safe school, thriving community and a future free of gun violence,” he said at a news conference at the school.

The mural was painted by Houston artist Bimbo Adenugba, who worked with students to write the words pictured.

The piece calls for a ban on high-caliber weapons and a focus on safety when it comes to guns.

Garner said it’s a visual representation of what they're fighting against.

"This means so much to me especially since it faces the street, the cars passing by will be looking at it all the time," Garner said.