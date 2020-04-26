Sunny weather brings large crowd to open beach on Bolivar Peninsula

Pictures taken by our sister station in Beaumont, KBMT, show a large crowd gathered at the beach. More than a dozen cars were seen parked on the sand.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day after Saturday's unexpected thunderstorms put a damper on many outdoor activities.

And it seems people are taking advantage of the good weather while they can as many flocked to Bolivar Peninsula to soak up some sun.

Pictures taken by our sister station in Beaumont, KBMT, show a large crowd gathered at the beach. More than a dozen cars were seen parked on the sand.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry closed beaches in the unincorporated areas of Galveston County, including the Bolivar Peninsula, on April 10, but four days later, Judge Henry reopened the beaches and said law enforcement would heavily patrol the areas to ensure social distancing.

Public beaches in Galveston partially reopened Monday, but beaches are only open from 6 to 9 a.m. -- with social distancing rules enforced.

People are allowed to surf, swim, wade fish, and access the rock groins during these hours only. However, setting up chairs, tents or beach picnics is not allowed.

Access to the beach is be closed during all other hours, and violation of this is a Class C misdemeanor and will carry a $500 fine.

Vehicular traffic is not be allowed.