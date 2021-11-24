8-year-old Texan selling cupcakes to provide Christmas gifts for foster kids

A young Pearland student is stepping up to help foster kids in a big way. Summer Linn, 8, is turning cupcakes into Christmas gifts and has already adopted 13 kids.

PEARLAND, Texas — Summer Linn is only 8 years old but the Pearland student is already making a big impact in the world.

She's stepping up for those who often feel like no one cares about them.

Instead of spending her Thanksgiving break at home, Summer Linn has set up shop at a Pearland shopping center to sell her cupcakes.

It's how she's using her profits that makes Summer Linn special. She's turning her cupcakes into Christmas gifts for foster kids.

“I wanted to help so I thought about making cupcakes,” Summer Linn said. “I buy gifts with them for the foster kids."

The third-grader made more than 2,000 and sells boxes for $5.

Summer Linn said she knows it's hard for Santa to find the foster children.

“He’s very busy,” she said. “They get moved a lot. They’re special no matter what anyone says or does. Seriously. They deserve a good Christmas. They need a good home.”

That's why she decided to take it upon herself to help.

She has already adopted 13 kids for Christmas. Click here to find out more ways to help.

“They deserve something that makes them feel like they’re wanted and loved, which they are,” she said.

It's a heartbreaking reality that many families don't understand.

But Summer Linn's mom, Max Ryder, does.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas ... when it’s supposed to be a time with family, you feel unwanted and unloved. Because again, you’re a foster kid,” Max said.