HOUSTON - Students will be back to school in our area within the next three weeks. For one high school in Humble, students can expect a scheduling change, thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

It’s a change many in the community say will be a positive one.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” said Humble ISD Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Fagen.

Hurricane Harvey forced Summer Creek High School to share its campus with Kingwood High School last year when Kingwood’s classrooms were flooded. District officials had to figure out how nearly 5,000 students from two different schools could work out scheduling and who would be taught where.

Officials decided Summer Creek would end classes an hour earlier with dismissal at 1:55 p.m. That schedule passed with flying colors.

“It wasn’t really about grades as much as it was overall success. Just earning college credits, or attendance being stable during a very difficult year, or discipline going down by a lot,” Dr. Fagen said.

The success led to a survey taken by parents and staff members who responded favorably to keeping the modified schedule for Summer Creek’s 2,200 students this school year. Out of 719 survey responses, 85 percent preferred to keep the new schedule the same.

"We get a period with more options this year for students, for clubs, and for tutoring as well,” said incoming student body president, Kaylie Lyle.

The extra time will be at the end of the day in place of a traditional 8th period. First bell will be at 7:15 a.m. as usual, but school will essentially end an hour earlier, at 1:55 p.m.

At that time, students can leave, get extra help or prepare for an extra-curricular activity. For students with failing grades, it will be mandatory to stay for extra help.

The schedule is a pilot program approved by the Texas Education Agency. The superintendent said the district will be closely monitoring academic performance and attendance, among other things, to see if the new schedule is something it wants to keep for the following year -- and possibly make permanent -- down the road.

Students return on Monday, Aug. 20.

