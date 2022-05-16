Not all summer camps have to break the bank. Here are some options in Houston

A look at the summer camp options that won't break the bank in Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

According to the American Camp Association, the weekly rate for day camp ranges from $199 to $800 while overnight camps go from $680 to $2,000 a week.

But, there are options!

The City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department runs a summer enrichment program at community centers across the city. It costs $30 per child, per week, but there are fee exemptions for parents who qualify. The program offers everything from arts and crafts to bird watching.

The Houston Public Library is back with its free camp STREAM program. That stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math. The weeklong program is available in-person and virtually.

The YMCA also offers summer day camps across the area. While prices vary, the Y does offer financial assistance to people in need.