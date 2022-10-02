Why Sugar Land residents might see their water taste and smell different

City officials say they're temporarily converting the disinfectant used to treat water, but it should still be safe to drink.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — City officials have a water warning for Sugar Land residents.

They say the city's tap water could look, smell and even taste different. But not to worry, the change will only be temporary.

Starting in March, officials say the city will be changing its water treatment procedure. The water will still be safe to consume during the process, but some residents may notice subtle changes in their tap water.

Sugar Land officials say they will transition from a chloramine process to free chlorine.

The process of switching to free chlorine is standard industry practice as it helps maintain high quality water standards.

Any notable changes to the water quality are usually short-lived and not deemed to be public health risks, city officials say.

Treatment changes will begin on March 1 and last until March 29.

Only the main city's water system will be affected. Residents in Riverpark, Greatwood and New Territory are already on free chlorine treatments and serviced by independent water sources.