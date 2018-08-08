SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land City Council has approved a first step at moving skeletal remains found in unmarked graves to the city’s Old Imperial Farm Cemetery.

The remains are being exhumed from a school construction site in the Telfair community. They are believed to be of black prisoners, some of whom were former slaves.

The discovery of the 94 remains gained international attention and shed light on a time in Texas history where prisoners were leased out to plantation owners after slavery ended.

Specialized DNA testing could be performed to help identify these remains, but that wouldn’t start until all of the remains are exhumed.

