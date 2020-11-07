Sugar Land Skeeters welcome fans back under COVID-19 restrictions

While the game looks the same on the diamond, things were a little different for fans looking to enjoy a little baseball.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Baseball is back in Sugar Land!

The Sugar Land Skeeters opened up their season against the Eastern Reyes del Tigre on Friday night.

It’s the Skeeters’ first game under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines but fans were allowed to fill the stands.

“I’m so tired of being locked up inside the house not being able to go out and enjoy the things that I enjoyed before all this happened so I’m really excited to be here,” Pat Webber said.

However, while the game looks the same on the diamond, things were a little different for fans looking to enjoy a little baseball.

Fans first had their temperature taken at the gate.

“If that’s what’s going to take for me to be able to see baseball, I’m good with it,” Webber said.

Once inside, they’re required to wear masks at all times unless they’re in the seats.

“That is the rules OK. If I don’t like it then I don’t have to come. They want me to wear a mask. I wear a mask. They want to take my temperature, they take my temperature. It’s OK,” Hal Holmes said.

The Skeeters said only 1,800 seats were available compared to the their regular capacity of 7,500.

The Skeeters said it helps to enforce social distancing.

Jennifer Sutter said some things have changed but their love for America’s pastime remains the same.

“We’ve been doing our part to stay home but baseball and just being back at the park is something that we needed kind of for my mental health. I miss this normalcy,” Sutter said.

