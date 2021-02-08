Police: Argument escalates into gunfire in Sugar Land neighborhood

According to investigators, one neighbor shot the other who wouldn't leave his property.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting in Sugar Land that sent one man to the hospital

The scene unfolded along Silas Creek Court close to the Grand Parkway. Investigators say it started as an argument between two neighbors that escalated into a shooting when one wouldn’t leave the other’s property.

Neighbors tell us that the shooter is a former officer, but Sugar Land police would not confirm that.

We’re told the shooting victim is mentally disabled. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and taken to surgery. Family members say he was shot in the abdomen.

“Just praying for his recovery," said neighbor Robert Boettcher. "That’s the number one thing right now, and obviously just seeing what can happen, making sure that all the steps for the investigation are done properly.”

Both parties remained at the scene and called 911.

It’s still very early in the investigation. We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.