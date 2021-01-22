x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Sugar Land mother shoots alleged home invader in the chest, police say

The woman's 8-year-old child was home with her at the time, but neither were hurt.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — An attempted home invasion was stopped by an armed mother who opened fire on the intruder early Friday, police in Sugar Land said.

The shooting was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Shadow Wood, in the Sugar Mill subdivision, according to city officials.

The woman told police she heard a noise at her back door, and she found someone apparently trying to get in. She opened fire on the suspect, shooting him in the chest.

The man ran away, but he was found down the street and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the woman had her 8-year-old child with her in the home — neither were physically hurt.

The woman told police she did not recognize the suspect.

Investigators are still on the scene as of 6 a.m. — Sugar Land is expected to release more info later in the morning. Check back for updates.

Related Articles