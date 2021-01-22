Sugar Land mother shoots alleged home invader in the chest, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — An attempted home invasion was stopped by an armed mother who opened fire on the intruder early Friday, police in Sugar Land said.
The shooting was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Shadow Wood, in the Sugar Mill subdivision, according to city officials.
The woman told police she heard a noise at her back door, and she found someone apparently trying to get in. She opened fire on the suspect, shooting him in the chest.
The man ran away, but he was found down the street and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police said the woman had her 8-year-old child with her in the home — neither were physically hurt.
The woman told police she did not recognize the suspect.