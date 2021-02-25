Sugar Land residents with high water bill due to impact from winter storm can apply for adjustments

The city said the adjustments will only be made to water and surface water charges.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The City of Sugar Land is offering to adjust high water bills for residents that were impacted by the winter storm.

The city said to request an adjustment, documentation of a leaking or broken pipe will be necessary.

"Residential adjustments will be made only to water and surface water charges as wastewater charges are not affected by increased usage due to winter averaging."

If you don't qualify for an adjustment, the City of Sugar Land said you can request a payment plan if you are in a financial bind.

The city has a Utility Assistance Program that is distributed through Fort Bend Social Services.

For utility bill questions, you can call 281-275-2750.

If you want your water bill adjusted after last week's storm, here are the steps you need to take 👇



Residents who don’t qualify for adjustments may still request a payment plan. Contact our Treasury office at 281-275-2750. For more resources, visit https://t.co/AkJmFFlmAp pic.twitter.com/D0MkGvys2e — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) February 25, 2021

The City of Sugar Land is not the only Houston-area authority offering to help residents who may be hit with higher than normal water bills.

The City of Houston is telling residents to ignore their huge water bills.

Houston's public works department is asking residents to pay what they paid on their last bill until automatic adjustments are applied.

If you are a City of Houston resident and have questions, you can call 713-371-1400 to talk to a customer service representative.