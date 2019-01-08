SUGAR LAND, Texas — They say April showers bring May flowers.

But May 7 brought a soaking to Settlers Way and surrounding neighborhoods in Sugar Land.

"They warned us it was going to rain, they told us it was going to rain, they told us to get ready,” said longtime homeowner John Robinson.

Fortunately, his home was spared.

But he knows what may be Sugar Land’s lowest-lying area could use some drainage relief.

"If we need a bond to help, oh well, " said Robinson. "Everything’s going up in life."

Sugar Land’s City Council is expected to put a $90 million bond measure on the November 5 ballot during a meeting later this month.

Proceeds would help pay for things like public safety and a new animal shelter.

But most of it, or some 52 percent, would be used to improve drainage through a variety of projects.

"This is Sugar Land’s reinvestment into our community," said assistant city manager Chris Steubing. "We hold that in high regards.”

Steubing said Hurricane Harvey exposed some deficiencies. But flooding in areas like Settlers Way is a recurring concern that new work will help fix without too heavy a burden.

"Less than $10 a month or $100, $109 a year for the average home value," said Steubing. "The average home value in Sugar Land is about $375 thousand.”

Robinson considers it a worthy investment given the potential threat.

"You have to be prepared for it,” said Robinson.

Again, the bond measure would be on the November ballot once the city council approves

