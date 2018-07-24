Sugar Land-based Accredo Packaging Inc. has begun phase III of its campus, an investment of over $50 million.

Houston-based design-build firm KDW is leading the expansion, which will add more than 200,000 square feet of warehouse and manufacturing space, according to a press release. That’s in addition to the first phase of 170,000 square feet built in 2009 and the second phase of 175,000 square feet built in 2013. Eventually, the 32-acre campus at 12682 Cardinal Meadow Drive is expected to total nearly 550,000 square feet.

Phase III is expected to be complete in 2019, per the release. Along with the expansion, Accredo North America plans to hire an estimated 175 new employees, bringing its total headcount to more than 525 workers. The release also notes that Accredo is one of the Houston area’s largest minority-owned companies.

