Highway 59 shut down in both directions in Sugar Land after multi-vehicle wreck

Police say ice may be forming on the road

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A multi-vehicle wreck has shut down the Southwest in both directions through Sugar Land. 

The accident happened along Highway 59 outbound at Highway 90A  and may have been caused by ice.

Sugar Land Police posted about the 12-car pileup. So far, we don't know of any injuries in the accident.  Once we know more about it, we'll add it here.

This is the second multi-vehicle wreck we saw Thursday night.  The other was on the Westpark Tollway outbound at FM 1464.  As many as 10 vehicles were involved in that one.

Major Accident: US 59 Southbound over 90A there is a 12 car pile up. Please avoid area if possible may be a result of ice forming on roadway.

Posted by Sugar Land Police Department on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Due to dangerous, icy road conditions, the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 through Sugar Land are...

Posted by Sugar Land Police Department on Thursday, February 3, 2022

We've seen icy conditions all over the roads following rain and then our freezing temperatures.  You can see a full list of icy roads here.

