Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Many parents in Sugar Land are wondering how they can possibly explain to their children the senseless loss of their preschool teacher.

Diana Logan and her 11-year-old son Aaron were shot and killed by her husband Richard on Tuesday. He then drove to San Marcos and tried to strangle their daughter before taking his own life, Sugar Land police said Thursday.

Diana was a teacher at Sugar Creek Baptist Church preschool.

The church posted a heartfelt message about the tragedy on their Facebook page.

"We are grieving the loss of our beautiful teacher and friend Diana Logan. She touched the lives of so many. Her love, care, and compassion for her preschool students was a beautiful reflection of Christ living in her and working through her. She planted seeds of faith in the hearts of our preschoolers by sharing God’s word and by loving unconditionally.

We will never understand this tragedy, but take hope in knowing that Christ holds onto us "

Several Sugar Creek parents shared their own tributes to Logan.

"What a tremendous loss and senseless tragedy. She was a beautiful, bright light that will be terribly missed," one mom posted.

"Our hearts are broken. Miss Diana was my son’s teacher last year and got him through some tough times with the biggest hugs and so much love," another said.

Facebook post from Sugar Creek Baptist Church Preschool, where Diana Logan was a teacher.

Facebook

" She was always so sweet and kind with an unforgettable smile that lights up a room. May her soul Rest In Peace and give her Daughter strength and guidance," said another comment.

The motive for the family tragedy remains a mystery.

