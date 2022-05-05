Sugar Land police searching for 2 young children taken by non-custodial dad

Police say the children were last seen with their father in a Volkswagen Passat with license plate number PRK 5816.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police are asking for help finding two kids taken by their biological father in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land police said they are worried that the kids could be in danger.

Police said Taylor Hudson O’Neal was visiting his ex-girlfriend when he drove off in her silver Volkswagen Passat. The license plate on the vehicle is PRK 5816.

The children, who are just 18 months old and 4 months old, were in the backseat. This happened at about noon on Tuesday, and they haven't been seen since.

The children are identified as 18-month-old Elena Barras and 4-month-old Emmanuel Barras

Hudson O’Neal is not the primary caregiver, does not live with the children, and has limited contact with them, police said

Police said Hudson-O’Neal was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and is known to frequent southwest Houston and the Sunny Side neighborhood.

Anyone who has seen either of the children, Taylor Hudson-O’Neal, or the Volkswagen Passat are asked the call the Sugar Land Police 281-275-2525.

