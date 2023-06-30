One Houston-area city named one of the top 5 U.S. cities to live

Livability is out with its list of best places to live, and Sugar Land was among a handful of Texas cities that made the list.

HOUSTON — Sugar Land is one of the top 5 places to live in the country. That’s according to rankings put out by Livability this month.

Livability ranked cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000. The rankings exclude major cities with bigger populations because Livability says people are already familiar with those spots. Their goal is to spotlight cities outside the major metros. They also only consider cities where the median home value is under a half-million dollars.

“As home prices hit historical highs and inflation continues to rise, we laud the cities that are growing wages and home values while maintaining an affordable cost of living, including reasonable rent and home prices relative to local income,” Livability posted with the rankings.

The rankings are calculated by looking at a city’s economy, cost of living, housing, amenities, transportation, safety, education and health. Here’s a little more about how they determine the rankings.

So enough of the ‘how.’ Let’s get to the ‘where!’ As in, where are these best places to live?

Coming in at No. 1 is Johns Creek, Georgia, followed by Flower Mound, Texas, which is near Dallas, at No. 2. Carmel, Indiana is No. 3. Broomfield, Colorado is No. 4, and Sugar Land comes in next at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 are Cary, North Carolina at No. 6, Overland Park, Kansas at 7, Fishers, Indiana at 8, Naperville, Illinois at 9 and Troy, Michigan at No. 10.