SUGAR LAND, Texas — A former bishop from Sugar Land has been excommunicated from the Mormon church.

The verdict came more than a year after Sam Young began his campaign to stop youth interviews that involve sexually explicit topics.

He started a “Protect the Children” initiative after learning a bishop asked his daughter questions he felt were inappropriate.

Those interviews, which usually take place between 12-17 years old, are a way the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says bishops teach kids standards and morals.

“These questions are being asked by an older man, all alone with the child, behind closed doors and often without the knowledge or permission of the parents. Almost universally, these men have no comprehensive training,” Young wrote in an online petition. “Society-at-large recognizes that the Mormon practice of sexual interviews with children is wholly inappropriate. It's a dangerous and damaging practice. It's time for us, as Mormons, and friends of Mormons, to stand up for our children...to stand up and require that children be protected.”

More than 22,000 people have signed the online petition.

A spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints released the following statement about Young’s excommunication:

"Because of the personal nature of Church disciplinary matters and to respect the privacy of those involved, the Church does not provide information about the proceedings. Church discipline is administered by local leaders who are familiar with the individual and his or her circumstances. "

The church also released a statement about Young’s allegations about youth interviews earlier this year.

The father of six was excommunicated after being accused of apostasy for attacking the church and its leaders.

Young says he plans to appeal the decision.

