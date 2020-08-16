Beware, Sugar Land residents! Criminals are pretending to be police to scam you out of money

Scammers are using the internet to find Sugar Land police department employees' names and then they call residents and trick them into giving them money.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Heads up, Sugar Land residents.

The Sugar Land Police Department is warning you to be alert and vigilant after reports of criminals pretending to be law enforcement to scam you out of money.

The criminals identify themselves as Sugar Land police sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

Sugar Land police said they search the internet and find police department employees' names and then call to try to scam individuals into giving them information or payments.

Sugar Land police say always ask for a call back number if you get this type of phone call.

If you're a Sugar Land resident, share this information with your neighbors and others and if you think you're getting scammed, call 281-275-2020.

Sugar Land police said they are working hard to catch these individuals.