Greatwood couple found dead, two adult children injured, Sugar Land police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating the deaths of a Greatwood couple found in their home Friday morning.

Two of the couple's adult children, both in their 20s, were injured. They were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Police say their injuries aren't life-threatening.

A third adult child in the home wasn't hurt but went to the hospital with the others, according to police.

They haven't said how the couple, in their 50s, died or how the others were injured.

They say the crime scene is secured, it's an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.