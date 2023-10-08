Sugar Land home burns down after car catches fire in garage, police say

Fortunately, no one was injured and no other homes were damaged.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Sugar Land home is unlivable after a car in the garage caught fire Thursday, police said.

This happened at about 11 a.m. in the Greatwood neighborhood near the Southwest Freeway and Crabb River Road.

Sugar Land police said the fire started from a car parked in the garage and spread to the house. When firefighters made it to the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured and no other homes were damaged, police said.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more details.