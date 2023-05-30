Stuff'd Wings offering Houston-area teachers a free meal on Wednesday, May 31

From 6 to 8 p.m., Stuff'd Wings will be giving away one free meal to teachers who dine in at their restaurant at 401 Richmond Ave.

HOUSTON — Hey teachers! You did it! You made it through another school year.

For all of your hard work and dedication to our youth, Stuff'd Wings wants to celebrate you.

The Houston-area chicken restaurant is hosting a "Teacher Appreciation Night Out" on Wednesday, May 31, where they will be supplying free meals to educators across Houston.

Teachers will be able to select an order of either the "Ridin' Dirty" chicken wings, which are wings studded with pork dirty rice, or the "Return of the Mack" chicken wings, which are wings stuffed with macaroni and cheese.

All teachers must bring a valid school ID to receive the free meal.

"Teachers make a huge difference in our community and we want to show our gratitude for all they do to propel our future leaders", says Jarrod Rector, owner of Stuff'd Wings.

For more on what Stuff'd Wings has to offer, click here.

And to all the teachers out there, Thank You!