HCSO: Multiple people injured when van crashes into insurance storefront in NW Harris County

Investigators said a 74-year-old woman hit the gas instead of the brake after she collided with a car at a nearby intersection.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people were injured Monday when a van crashed into a building in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, a 74-year-old woman crashed into a car and at a nearby intersection and then continued on before crashing into a Farm Bureau Insurance storefront. They said she accidentally put her foot on the gas pedal instead of the brake after colliding with the car in the intersection.

Local fire departments and other first responders were at the scene along Stuebner Airline Road. Officials said there were several people inside the store at the time, but none of them were hurt. Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said they were investigating what happened.

A witness said she saw the crash coming.

"We all heard a loud boom and thought, 'What is this?' And then it just kept coming and I looked, and it was just coming right at me," Dana Lambrides said. "I don't know if she hit the gas ... she just, from that street started coming, hit a red car, which they were OK, too, and just shot straight through the wall."

Workers said at least three people, including the drivers of both cars, were injured and taken to nearby hospitals to get checked out. HCSO officials said they're all expected to be OK.