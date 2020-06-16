Students perform 'Wizard of Oz' musical from home

Actors used school-issued green screens to transport them from Kansas to the Land of Oz.

HOUSTON — A group of Westlake Preparatory Academy theater students took their spring musical off-stage after it was canceled by the coronavirus.

Students performed their individual parts in front of green screens at home and later put it together on the same stage through video editing.

Their performance of the “Wizard of Oz” was completed and uploaded Monday to YouTube.

Helen, 13, who plays “Dorothy” lip-synchs “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in front of a green screen set up at her home.

She voiced the audio recording of the song earlier inside her closet.

“It’s kind of confusing because you have to remember where everyone is and you have to stay inside the green screen also,” she said.

The alternative method to produce the performance from students’ homes was the idea of Westlake’s theater teacher.

“We had started preparing for the musical and I didn’t want to cancel it,” teacher Courtney Johnson said.

Neither did the kids, who used whatever they had to make it work.

Bedroom closets became audio booths. Family members became stand-ins. School computers recorded each take in front of school-issued green screens that were set up in some unusual places.

“In my grandparents’ bathroom because it had a lot of light,” said Sam, 12, who plays the Tin Man.

Others needed spots with more space to accommodate their costumes.

“At first it was in our garage, but it wasn’t bright enough,” said Clara, 13, who plays Glinda, the Good Witch. "So then we moved it to by our front door.”

After countless hours of hard work, the kids pulled it off.

Video editing student Riley Berry (also the son of one of the teachers) spent two weeks putting the project together.

“That moment when you get to see the kids shine,” Johnson says is the memory she will keep. “That moment when you think it was worth it. I’ll never forget that.”

Watch the middle-schoolers’ performance here.

