Lunch time is typically the highlight of any school day but many HISD students say because of some big changes this year, lunch has become a fiasco.

The typical sounds of Milby High School’s afterschool activities, like marching band and football practice, are now competing with voices of frustrated students and parents.

Pictures from inside the school, show a long lunch line stretching outside the cafeteria. That’s something 10th grader Helene Baca says, didn’t used to happen.

“The first day I almost didn't get lunch because the line was so long,” said Baca.

Baca says that last year, although all students had the same hour to eat lunch, because they could spread out around campus, lunch never seemed too crowded. Also, juniors and seniors were allowed to leave campus.

This year, that’s all changed.

Several students and parents say lunch is broken up into four different 40-minute periods with roughly 450 kids in each. However, they all must eat in the cafeteria.

“There is like, not enough room,” explained Baca. “Some people have to squeeze in… some people are sitting on top of each other.”

According to Baca, she was told the changes were made for their safety.

“From what my kids have told me, it's not a good thing,” said Adam Chavarria, whose son in a senior. “Why would you mess with something that's not broken?”

Chavarria’s son has diabetes so regulating his food intake is important. Chavarria says that on Monday, the line was so long that his son, Adam Jr. didn’t make it through the line before the lunch period ended and went back to class without eating.

After school, during marching band practice, that caught up with his son.

“When he gets to practice, he felt really lightheaded and pretty much passed out. I'm not a very educated person and I didn't go to college,” said Chavarria. “But I would expect people that went to college and have degrees, would be a little bit smarter than that.”

There’s a petition going around that demands lunch be changed back to how it was last year. So far, more than 1,000 people have signed it.

KHOU reached out to HISD on Wednesday afternoon for a statement and was told they would provide a response on Thursday.

