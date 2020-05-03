KATY, Texas — You can now watch a Houston couple’s incredible love story at the Hobby Center this week.

The musical “Come From Away” follows Nick and Diane, two strangers who met on Sept. 11, 2001. They were among the thousands of passengers whose flights were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, after the World Trade Center attacks.

The little town of Gander showed so much kindness sharing everything they had with about 7,000 people from around the world.

Houstonians Nick and Diane met in the chaos and married a year after they met in Gander.

The kindness shared in Gander is described as a bright spot on one of the darkest days. A Katy ISD teacher makes sure to include it in her 9/11 history lesson every year. The details haven’t changed.

But 18 years later, a unique group of kids has new perspective on the power of kindness.

Inside this junior high class, thoughts transform into words, and words become action.

Sept. 11, 2001, was a history lesson on the terror attacks and a reminder that even then, kindness is possible.

“When that happened, the United States told airlines to shut down their planes,” said Lucas Maldonado from Venezuela.

“They went to a lot of different places. Like, some of them coming from Europe just turned around. Some of them went to Canada or Mexico,” said Taavi McKenzie from Finland.

38 planes landed in Gander, an island off the Canadian coast.

“They were so kind to these thousands of people,” said Maria Raidi from Venezuela.

“They didn’t have to do anything. They could’ve just left them there,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie and his classmates know welcomes aren’t always warm.

“It was difficult, you know?” Raidi said.

The entire class is made up of immigrants. Teacher Madison Hughes had to share their gratitude.

Letters the class wrote are now on display at Gander’s town hall as part of the community’s 9/11 tribute.

The producers of a musical about Gander surprised the kids with tickets. On Wednesday, kindness came full circle.

Claude Elliott was the mayor of Gander in 2001. He insisted on thanking the kids for their kindness in person.

“You don’t really have any idea the effect your kindness will have,” Hughes said.

One simple act can help everyone no matter where they come from.

"If we were a little bit kind, everything would be just better,” Raidi said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter