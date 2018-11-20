HOUSTON - Two friends in Pearland who went viral for putting up a poster of themselves inside a McDonald’s are in the national spotlight again.

Jevh Maravilla and Christian Toledo are starring in a new McDonald’s commercial. They flew to Santa Monica, Calif., last month for the shoot.

The two put up a fake marketing poster of themselves in the fast-food restaurant back in July and no one noticed.

“We were eating McDonald’s one day and we looked around and saw there were posters around that didn’t have any Asians,” Maravilla explained in September. “They had other races but no Asians so we felt like it was our duty to put ourselves up there.”

Maravilla and Toledo appeared on “Ellen” in September where they were surprised with $25,000 each, courtesy of McDonald’s, to be in their upcoming marketing campaign as part of their commitment to diversity.

