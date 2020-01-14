HOUSTON — A student was rushed to the hospital from Bellaire High School after being shot in the chest, police sources confirmed.

CPR was in progress as the student was taken to the hospital.

The City of Bellaire has confirmed the shooting and said the suspect is still at large.

City officials are asking everyone to avoid the area and/or remain in your home until further information is released.

Bellaire High School is on S Rice Avenue and Maple Street.

