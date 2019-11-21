HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above is from a story on how to spot vaping devices.

A student overdosed on a vaping device Thursday at a Houston high school, according to officials.

The girl was taken to the nurse's office at Lamar High School after the episode.

Authorities said the student was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

