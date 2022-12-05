HISD: Student shot in parking lot of Heights High School

All other students are safe, according to HISD.

HOUSTON — A student was shot in the parking area of Heights High School, according to the Houston Independent School District.

All of the other students at the school were reported safe, the district wrote in a statement.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials said the school district got a report about shots fired but did not know anyone had been injured until a parent called and said their child was shot and was in the hospital.

Details on why the shooting happened are unknown and it's also unknown if any suspects are in custody.

The campus was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigated the shooting.

The school's dismissal took place at its regular time.