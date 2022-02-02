Student claims he was bullied, forced into dryer at Sheldon ISD middle school

The boy's mother believes bullying is involved and wants appropriate action taken.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheldon Independent School District announced that it is investigating after a middle school student claimed he was forced inside a clothes dryer by at least one older student.

The sixth-grader’s family told KHOU 11 News the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Null Middle School on Garrett Road.

It allegedly happened as students helped a coach with athletic laundry.

The boy’s mother, who contacted us, believes it involved bullying and wants those involved to be disciplined.

Criminal charges may also apply.

The mother said she met with school officials on Wednesday morning.

“We are taking this very seriously and campus administrators are actively investigating these allegations,” Sheldon ISD said in a statement. "Although we cannot discuss any specifics, the District will discipline involved students in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

The victim was able to return to school on Wednesday and his mother said at least one student involved was sent to in-school suspension.