Building collapses from 2-alarm fire in Third Ward

Houston fire officials said some of the structures have collapsed.

HOUSTON — Firefighters battled a two-alarm structure fire a few blocks west of the Texas Southern University campus in the Third Ward early Wednesday.

This started at about 3:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Palm Street.

Houston fire officials said four homes were damaged in the fire, officials said. One structure collapsed as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire. No word on his condition.

