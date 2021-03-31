Multiple injures reported after car crashes into house while racing, Constable says

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said two vehicles were racing when one of the drivers lost control and crashed into a house.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people were injured Tuesday in a crash in north Harris County.

According to authorities, two vehicles were racing in the 23200 block of Drywood Crossing Court when one of the vehicles lost control and crashed into a house.

It's unclear who was injured in the crash.

The man who owns the house that was crashed into is a single father of 6-year-old twins and a 1-month-old girl. He said he saw the vehicles speeding down the street, flipping and crashing into his home. He said it's a close call and is feeling lucky that no one in his family was seriously hurt.

"I always sit right there. I've been working from home and ... if I had been sitting there, I'd have been killed," he said. "The kids would have been killed, too, if we had been eating at the dinner table."

The homeowner also said that since there's a hole in the side of his home, he and his kids will have to live in a hotel for however long it takes to get the house fixed.