Street racers cause deadly crash near Willowbrook Mall, sheriff says

Harris County deputies said a car that was possibly street racing crashed into a truck near the intersection of Cutten Road and Belgold Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash in northwest Harris County on Thursday night, according to Harris County authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two vehicles were speeding and were possibly involved in a street race when one of the two cars crashed into a truck, killing the driver around 6:45 p.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cutten Road and Belgold Drive, which is near Willowbrook Mall.

Witnesses told deputies two Dodge Chargers were racing.

There were two people inside the Charger that crashed into the truck. Both were taken to an area hospital with what deputies said were minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Charger admitted to speeding.