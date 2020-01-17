HOUSTON — A Houston street musician says his rights are being taken away because he can't play for cash except for one area in Houston.

Tony Barilla can play on the streets anywhere without a problem but ask him to put out a tip jar and he won't do it.

"Those are not allowed by our current ordinances," Barilla said.

In Houston, it's unlawful to perform in public and collect tips, except in the Theater District.

The city considers it a nuisance.

"Houston is an awesome world-class city and we're just a little behind the times on this," Barilla said.

The ordinance stems from Section 847 of Houston's 1914 city charter titled "Certain bands of music prohibited from playing on streets." The ordinance has been updated, but many say the message is the same -- that only certain kinds of free speech is allowed and only in certain public places.

If you want to do what Barilla is doing and collect tips, you have to get a permit.

"We'd like for the law to be struck down," Mollie Williams said.

Williams is representing Barilla in his federal lawsuit against the city.

Williams says these kinds of limitations are a violation of the first amendment.

"The government doesn't get to ban speech that it finds annoying that is why the first amendment exists," Williams said.

For now, Barilla won't be getting a dime for his tunes, but he'll play for free until he has his day in court.

