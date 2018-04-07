HOUSTON – A Google mix-up has the phones ringing non-stop for a 90-year-old man who’s address is listed as a local charity.

Leo Landry doesn’t have a computer and really only knows about Google because of their reputation. Every day he gets around three phone calls from people looking for The Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

It would take years before someone would explain to Landry where the confusion was.

“They see St. Vincent De Paul on Google and they dial the number which is my telephone number,” Landry said.

On their official website SVDP claims to help people get back on their feet, offering “short-term financial, material and emotional support.”

After what the city of Houston experienced in the past year, you can probably imagine why the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

Granted there are several other locations listed as well for the charity, but last week, the calls went from annoying to dangerous.

“One man called me for help, he was thinking it was SVDP. He was talking and I told him he had the wrong number,” Landry said.

There was a bit of a language barrier, but what Landry didn’t expect was this same man using the address online to show up at his doorstep.

“That’s the scary part,” Landry said.

For a 90-year-old man, living alone is tough enough. Our meeting was the first time he saw the Google page with his address for himself.

As it turns out, Landry is no stranger to the non-profit charity where he volunteers once a week. Problem is, they didn’t know what to do either.

Fearing he was running out of options, Landry saw something on KHOU promoting interaction with viewers. He decided to call and while I’m no expert, this was about offering some peace of mind.

We noticed a link under the address on Google Maps, where you can “suggest an edit” to what you see. Click the link and again another prompt offers you the chance to claim the address as a “private place or home.”

We sent two suggestions to Google, with no immediate solution. Now it’s a waiting game.

One Leo has no intentions on losing.

© 2018 KHOU