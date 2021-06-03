x
Storms cause damage to building at Deer Park High School North Campus, police say

The Deer Park Police Department said strong winds damaged a building at a high school campus and also knocked down some tree limbs.

DEER PARK, Texas — A strong line of storms Thursday left behind a path of damage in Deer Park, according to police.

The storms moved through in the middle of the afternoon. Police said they're unsure if a tornado actually touched down.

According to Deer Park PD, the strong, straight-line winds damaged a metal covering on a track and field building at Deer Park High School's North Campus. Tree limbs were also knocked down in the area, police said.

Other businesses and homes were seen with damage to roofs.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Here's some video from Deer Park showing how strong the storms were:

