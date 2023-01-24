Your storm videos, photos show high water, wind damage across Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — A powerful front continues to stir up tornadoes and torrential rain around the Greater Houston Area.
We've been getting viewer storm videos and photos that show widespread tornado damage in Pasadena, Baytown and Deer Park.
We're seeing street flooding in many other communities caused by today's heavy downpours.
Thanks to our KHOU 11 viewers who've been busy documenting the results of today's storms in their neighborhoods, but please make sure you stay safe, y'all!
Tornado damage along Spencer Highway in Pasadena from Jacob Hale
"Seeing the damage from the tornado first-hand made me sick to my stomach," Hale tweeted. "My heart aches for the families who had their homes destroyed and lost everything. I’ve never seen anything like this in Houston before…"
More Pasadena tornado damage from Rangel WX
Pasadena gym destroyed from Duke Colton
18-wheeler overturns on Highway 225 from Monica Harris
Tornado blows train off tracks from Monica Harris
249 at Spring Cypress
Dayton
Storm in Jamaica Beach from Paul
Allen Parkway
Trash can floats away in Braeburn Terrace
Near Lanier Middle School from Paula
High water in Sugar Land
Magnolia
Lem Gully in Spring
The Heights
Sealy area in Austin County