'Stop Asian Hate' vigil honoring Atlanta shooting victims today at Discovery Green

It's scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Event Lawn in Discovery Green.

HOUSTON — A "Stop Asian Hate" vigil and rally will be held in Discovery Green Saturday afternoon to honor the victims killed in the Atlanta spa shootings earlier this week.

The event, which was planned by the OCA-Greater Houston, will begin at 5 p.m. on the Grace Event Lawn in Discovery Green.

A shooting rampage on March 16 at three metro Atlanta spas left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent.

Authorities said the accused shooter, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, who is white, claimed that the shootings were not racially motivated. But the horrific killings come amid a surge in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and those of Asian descent across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian violence and discrimination were reported across the country in the past year to Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI). These incidents included vandalism, verbal attacks and physical assaults.

The data also suggests that nearly 70 percent of the reported incidents targeted Asian women.

“For over a year, our community has been a target of hate and bias, living fearful of public threats and harassment,” said Debbie Chen, OCA-Greater Houston Programs Director. “We call for solidarity from the community and elected officials to support the AAPI community by reporting incidents, becoming empowered bystanders, and initiating legislative action.”

Since the attacks in Atlanta, the Houston Police Department and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office have vowed to increase patrol in Asian communities.

There are several ways you can support national organizations that are fighting injustice against Asian Americans and providing life-saving resources to the community, including: