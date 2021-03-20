'Stop Asian Hate' vigil honoring Atlanta shooting victims today at Discovery Green

HOUSTON — A "Stop Asian Hate" vigil and rally will be held in Discovery Green Saturday afternoon to honor the victims killed in the Atlanta spa shootings earlier this week.
The event, which was planned by the OCA-Greater Houston, will begin at 5 p.m. on the Grace Event Lawn in Discovery Green.
KHOU 11 News will be covering the event. You can catch our coverage on the 10 p.m. newscast.
A shooting rampage on March 16 at three metro Atlanta spas left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent.
RELATED: 'I can't believe you guys exist': Over $2 million donated to sons of Atlanta spa shooting victim Hyun Jung Grant
Authorities said the accused shooter, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, who is white, claimed that the shootings were not racially motivated. But the horrific killings come amid a surge in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and those of Asian descent across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian violence and discrimination were reported across the country in the past year to Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI). These incidents included vandalism, verbal attacks and physical assaults.
The data also suggests that nearly 70 percent of the reported incidents targeted Asian women.
“For over a year, our community has been a target of hate and bias, living fearful of public threats and harassment,” said Debbie Chen, OCA-Greater Houston Programs Director. “We call for solidarity from the community and elected officials to support the AAPI community by reporting incidents, becoming empowered bystanders, and initiating legislative action.”
Since the attacks in Atlanta, the Houston Police Department and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office have vowed to increase patrol in Asian communities.
There are several ways you can support national organizations that are fighting injustice against Asian Americans and providing life-saving resources to the community, including:
- Asian American Advancing Justice (AAAJ) - Donations will help "ensure that low-income, immigrant and underserved Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have access to free legal services and the most effective civil rights advocacy possible."
- The Asian American Advocacy Fund (AAF) - With a mission to "advocate for the civil and human rights" of those in the AAPI community, the group has different donation funds aimed at tackling specific issues. AAF also offers volunteer and civil engagement opportunities to drive positive change.
- The Center for Pan Asian Community Services (CPACS) - Donations to CPACS help the organization provide "comprehensive health and social services, capacity building, and advocacy" to immigrants, refugees and the underprivileged, especially Asian women, children and families with low incomes.
- Stop AAPI Hate - A non-profit organization for people to report and track anti-Asian hate incidents. Donations go toward the group's continuous effort to "track and respond to the surge in racism and xenophobia."