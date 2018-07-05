A Galveston man had a piece of his father taken from him ten years ago, but now, thanks to some great detective work, it's been returned.

Stephen Whatley had his father's Purple Heart inside a computer bag in his truck in League City. He says he was gone for 15 minutes, and someone had broken in and stole the bag.

He thought he’d never see the Purple Heart again, until he got a call a few weeks ago.

For six years, it sat behind the locked doors at the League City Police Department - a lost symbol of a sailor’s sacrifice.

“I knew that somebody had paid a serious price for that," League City Police Detective Gary Yates said.

A piece of a hero’s past, the unclaimed Purple Heart was slated for destruction.

“Knowing what it was and how meaningful the item was, I knew it couldn’t be destroyed," Det. Yates said.

So Yates made it his personal mission to find the heart’s owner.

“There’s not too many Purple Hearts reported stolen," Det. Yates said.

It took him about a year to track him down - Stephen Whatley, the son of Machinist Mate Second Class Albert Whatley.

“He was truly part of the greatest generation," Stephen Whatley said.

Albert whatley was a 19-year-old Navy Sailor, who had only served his country for about a year when he almost lost his legs to a bomb that struck the side of his ship.

“He really never could really walk like a normal person. He always had to have a cane or something. You could always tell he was in pain," Stephen Whatley said.

It was that sacrifice that earned him the Purple Heart.

“He had a tough time of it, but he never complained. Never once," Stephen Whatley said.

It was an honor Whatley cherished until he passed away in 2007. And he passed on the medal to his son. Stephen had the purple heart in his truck when it was stolen.

“Not after ten years, I just thought it was gone. That was it," Stephen Whatley said.

Serving a narcotics search warrant, police found the medal four years later at a home in League City.

A marine corps veteran himself, Detective Yates stopped at nothing to bring the lost piece of his father back to the sailor’s son.

“It’s all I have of him that’s left. I mean I have a few things of his, but that’s probably the major thing that I wanted," Stephen Whatley said.

