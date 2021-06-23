HPD: 2 teens taken into custody after stolen car chase reaches speeds of 100 mph

Houston police found the 17-year-old and 18-year-old suspects hiding in the backyard of a home after they tried to escape on foot.

HOUSTON — Houston police took two teens into custody early Wednesday after a lengthy car chase in a neighborhood just east of Missouri City.

HPD Lt. Willkens said the officers pursued the suspects for nearly 20 minutes, at some point, the stolen Chevy Trailblazer reached speeds of about a 100 mph. An HPD helicopter was also involved in the chase, police said.

Investigators said the suspects, who have been identified as a 17- and 18-year-old male, took the vehicle from the driveway of a house not far from the area.

According to Wilkins, police first spotted the vehicle about 1:30 a.m. near 610 North and U.S. 59. They ran the vehicle's license plates and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The suspects made it to an area near Blue Ridge Road and Bahia Lane, where they jumped out of the vehicle and tried to escape on foot.

The teens were found hiding in the backyards of some townhomes. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.

No injuries or accidents were reported.

Willkens added no stolen items were found inside the vehicle.

Police are still trying to figure out who was driving. At the very least, the driver could face evading arrest charges.

For now, the case is still under investigation.