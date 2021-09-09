Family of Sterling High School student attacked says they’re facing over $15,000 in medical bills

Juan Martinez Jr. was allegedly attacked by two other students captured in a viral video.

HOUSTON — The high school student who was allegedly attacked by two other students at Sterling High School last month is speaking out.

We want to warn you that the video is graphic.

This video went viral a few weeks ago, and it appears to show two students attacking that victim.

At a press conference Friday morning hosted by FIEL – an organization that services Houston’s immigrant population – the alleged victim, Juan Martinez Jr., spoke out alongside his father against the alleged attack.

Martinez Jr., who is a freshman, said the attack was unprovoked, and other two students had telling him to fight them “to be cool.” He said he’s known one of the other students since he was in sixth grade.

Juan and his family are now saying they want to press charges against the other two students, as the family says they’re facing over $15,000 in medical bills.

“I went and grabbed my food and I went and sat down. And they just came up from behind me and started saying, like we gotta fight you know? I was like, ‘Just leave me alone. I’m not going to fight with y’all,’ so they just started hitting me,” Martinez Jr. said.

In a statement to KHOU 11, the district said in part, they are “aware of the incident” and “investigating this matter.”

Martinez Jr. said he had brain surgery when he was 4 years old, and any blows to the head could lead to serious injuries. Right now he said he continues to experience dizziness and leg pain.