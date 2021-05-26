The announcement comes almost a week after the GLO left Houston and most of Harris County off the list for $1 billion in federal flood mitigation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says he's asking the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Harris County to get $750 million for flood mitigation efforts. This comes after earlier leaving Houston and Harris County out.

“I have heard the overwhelming concerns of Harris County regarding the mitigation funding competition,” Bush said in a release.

Bush went on in the release to blame 'federal government red tape requirements and complex regulations' for leaving Harris County out initially.

The change came hours after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted a letter that was sent to Bush and signed by all Harris County commissioners and Houston councilmembers about the lack of funding.

NEW: We’re sending a letter signed by ALL of Houston City Council and Harris County Commissioners Court, Republicans and Democrats, to @txglo over the lack of Harvey mitigation funding for our region. The unanimity speaks to the magnitude of this issue. We must make it right. pic.twitter.com/b5vwmoOFbO — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 26, 2021

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced his request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Harris County to receive a direct allocation of $750 million for mitigation efforts. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) May 26, 2021

At that time, the GLO said neither area scored high enough on their application to get money, yet some smaller cities in Harris County, like Galena Park and Baytown, got money from the GLO. But most of the help this time went to surrounding counties.