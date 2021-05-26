HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says he's asking the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Harris County to get $750 million for flood mitigation efforts. This comes after earlier leaving Houston and Harris County out.
“I have heard the overwhelming concerns of Harris County regarding the mitigation funding competition,” Bush said in a release.
Bush went on in the release to blame 'federal government red tape requirements and complex regulations' for leaving Harris County out initially.
The change came hours after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted a letter that was sent to Bush and signed by all Harris County commissioners and Houston councilmembers about the lack of funding.
Also earlier this week, reporter Adam Bennett reports on two conservative Harris County Commissioners saying the GLO’s decision to leave Houston and most of Harris County off the list for $1 billion in federal flood mitigation was a “shock.”
At that time, the GLO said neither area scored high enough on their application to get money, yet some smaller cities in Harris County, like Galena Park and Baytown, got money from the GLO. But most of the help this time went to surrounding counties.
Houston and Harris County leaders said the formula disadvantages highly populated areas.