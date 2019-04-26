HOUSTON — Houston’s wild weather is not only a test for residents and business owners, but our emergency call-takers.

Harris County’s current 911 Emergency Call Center is near Buffalo Bayou and has been flooded by storms.

Call-takers are no longer worried about storm damage and working out of temporary facilities. County officials unveiled a new state-of-the-art building in East Aldine.

“Coming into this facility is a dream come true,” says call-taker Martin Wade.

He’ll be one of the people sitting at the 72 call-taker consoles, outfitting with the latest technology.

“This is the future. It’s building a more resilient Harris County. It’s building for what we know is coming. We know that the storms will continue to come,” says Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The new building is part of the East Aldine District Town Center. It sits on elevated ground and has been built to withstand a Category 4 hurricane, with winds up to 155 per hour.

It has 42,000 square feet and is equipped with three backup generators.

Flooding from Tropical Storm Allison and Hurricane Harvey forced workers out of their current building in downtown Houston and into a temporary place to maintain operations.

During Hurricane Harvey, workers fielded about 3,000 calls every hour.

“They were sleeping on cots in the old building that frankly was rat-infested,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The brand new building will accommodate more workers. It has a laundry room and sleeping quarters for when long shifts are needed during crisis situations.

Each call-taker console has six monitors with upgraded software.

“Being able to have a modern workplace that’s more efficient, more effective, more modern as well, its really a game-changer for area telecommunications,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Call-taker Martin Wade says he’s looking forward to when they start fielding calls in their new building next week.

He jokes that employees just need to make sure the space continues to stay as clean and as pristine as on their first day.

Speaking of the building’s rules, he says, “Absolutely no food, anywhere on the call floor. If you have a drink, it has to be in a spill-proof container.”

