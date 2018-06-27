A state agency announced Tuesday it’s taking the next step toward potentially allowing a government contractor to open a controversial immigrant detention facility in Houston.

“The application has been determined to have enough information to move to the next step from our state regulatory perspective,” wrote Carrie Williams, a spokesperson for HHSC, in response to an email from KHOU asking about the status of a potential state license at 419 Emancipation Avenue. “Once an application has been determined to have complete information, we have 21 days to complete a Standard by Standard inspection to evaluate compliance and we have two months to issue or deny an initial permit unless there is good cause to extend the timeframe. We may deny an application for a permit if the operation fails to comply with Minimum Standards, administrative rules or law.”

The proposed shelter, which would house unaccompanied migrant children in a former Star of Hope shelter, cannot currently house children.

Southwest Keys, an Austin-based nonprofit, is applying to run the detention center.

Several people urged the Houston mayor and city council to stop the project on Tuesday, both in person during the City Council meeting and beforehand outside City Hall.

“I feel like it’s very important historically that we not allow this to happen anywhere in the city of Houston, particularly on Emancipation Avenue,” said Kofi Taharka, who lives and works near Emancipation Avenue and serves as National Chairman for the National Black United Front.

In response to emailed questions Tuesday about whether the mayor can or will stop the project if the state approves its license, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s press secretary, Mary Benton, referred to comments the mayor made to KHOU on June 21.

“The best plan would be for Southwest Key not to move forward with their plans,” said Mayor Turner during that June 21 interview.

Jeff Eller, a spokesperson with Southwest Key, told KHOU on June 21 other local nonprofits also housed unaccompanied minors and have essentially the same government contracts.

In a statement that day, Southwest Key said during a meeting with its CEO, “(Mayor Turner) understood other not for profits, such as the Diocese of Houston/Galveston currently care for immigrant children within the city of Houston.”

