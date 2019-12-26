HOUSTON — Starbucks is closing out 2019 and ringing in the New Year with free coffee at Pop-up Parties all over the country.

They begin Thursday, December 27 and run through December 31.

Select Starbucks will hand out free tall hot or iced drinks between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. each day. The locations rotate daily and you can track them on starbuckspopup.com.

These six Houston-area locations will offer the free brew on Thursday.

Hwy 6 & Bissonnet

9315 Hwy 6 South

Houston 77083

Beltway 8 & West

9209 West Road

Houston 77064

I-10 & Wirt

8420 Katy Freeway 100

Houston 77055

Westheimer & Post Oak

2521 Post Oak Blvd.

Houston 77056

Rayford & Richards

500 Rayford Road

Spring 77386

I-45 & Vision Park Blvd.

18358 Interstate 45 South

The Woodlands 77384

Check StarbucksPopUp.com each day to find a party near you.

The free coffee includes mochas, lattes and macchiatos, but not blended drinks. The offer isn’t valid for mobile or Uber Eats orders.

