HOUSTON — Starbucks is closing out 2019 and ringing in the New Year with free coffee at Pop-up Parties all over the country.
They begin Thursday, December 27 and run through December 31.
Select Starbucks will hand out free tall hot or iced drinks between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. each day. The locations rotate daily and you can track them on starbuckspopup.com.
These six Houston-area locations will offer the free brew on Thursday.
Hwy 6 & Bissonnet
9315 Hwy 6 South
Houston 77083
Beltway 8 & West
9209 West Road
Houston 77064
I-10 & Wirt
8420 Katy Freeway 100
Houston 77055
Westheimer & Post Oak
2521 Post Oak Blvd.
Houston 77056
Rayford & Richards
500 Rayford Road
Spring 77386
I-45 & Vision Park Blvd.
18358 Interstate 45 South
The Woodlands 77384
Check StarbucksPopUp.com each day to find a party near you.
The free coffee includes mochas, lattes and macchiatos, but not blended drinks. The offer isn’t valid for mobile or Uber Eats orders.
