HOUSTON - A viral video of two black men being arrested inside a Philadelphia Starbucks in April prompted the billion-dollar company to take action.

Starbucks closed 8,000 stores for the afternoon on May 29, 2018 to address the issue of bias.

More than 175,000 employees are expected to go through four hours of training. Most people are happy to see the company take charge to address the issue of race and bias.

For instance, just like every drink that’s ordered at a Starbucks is unique so is every person that walks through one of its doors.

Curtis Love, a Starbucks customer said, “Everyone is different and everybody should be treated equally. No matter what background you come from. Whether you’re homeless, gay, straight, bi, whatever.”

The company decided to close thousands of stores for an afternoon of anti-bias training following the incident in Philly which sparked protests and calls for boycott.

Love, like many other customers, feel the issue needs to be addressed head-on.

“You’re singled out number one when you’re already African American. You’re singled out already,” Love said. “They already look at you as soon as you come in the door. As soon as you come in the door there’s a barrier there.”

National Diversity Council chairman Dennis Kennedy watched a preview of the training Starbucks will offer to its employees.

He commends the company for how they’ve responded to the incident.

“They have a lot of work to do but keep in mind this is a societal issue. It’s not a Starbucks issue.,” Kennedy said.

Also, Kennedy said diversity needs to trickle down from the top.

“Diversity starts in the boardroom,” Kennedy exclaimed. “If it’s not in the boardroom it’s nowhere else.”

Starbucks acknowledges it has a long way to go to fix the problem but Kennedy is hopeful since they’ve already taken the first step.

He said, “The solution should be as persistent as the problem. Ongoing training, consistently ongoing training. Starbucks has an open commitment to diversity.”

The National Diversity Council is aligning their efforts with Starbucks. The organization will hold their own anti-bias training on Wednesday and Thursday.

Everyone is invited to attend. For more information on this training click here.

