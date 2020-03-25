HOUSTON — Houston star fashion designer Chloe Dao is stepping up to help those looking for face masks.

Dao and her team have been working hard to make washable face masks for those who need them in the Houston area.

The face masks are free and available on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of four per household. They are only available to the Houston community. Those who are interested in ordering from her, should contact her by direct messaging her on Facebook and Instagram.

“Keep calm, sew, pack and distribute. Tomorrow is next pick up schedule. The list is requests is long but we are know were are going to have a game plan to get it as many people as we can. #teamdaochloedao #giveback,” said in a post on her Instagram.

If you would like to help their cause, they are accepting $10 gift donations so that they can continue to make the face masks. Tap here to donate.

Dao wanted to be clear that the masks are free to those who want them.

“I know some are asking to pay for them. I DO NOT want to profit from this. I want it available to as many people as possible. It is FREE. If you want to support us so we can continue to do this, please go to our website. I rather you buy something that brings you/someone a little happiness and joy in this crazy time,” she said on Instagram.

If you have some sewing skills, Dao also shared how to make the same face masks her team is producing.

“Batch 2 was a success! Batch 3 will be going to our medical community, the people who are on the frontlines on this war against the virus.”

Thanks, Chloe!

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

