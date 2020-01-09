Star Cinema Grill to debut drive-in theater this week at Cypress location

“Being able to put together a drive-in theater and show newly released movies is really exciting,” Vice-President Jason Ostrow of Star Cinema Grill said.

CYPRESS, Texas — Star Cinema Grill announced Monday it has set up a drive-in theater at its Cypress location and will begin showings this week.

The venue plans to welcome moviegoers this Thursday, just in time for the highly-anticipated premieres of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 in a few weeks.

In a world where traditional movie theaters present concerns about coronavirus spread, the drive-in movie experience has gained growing appeal in recent months.

“Being able to put together a drive-in theater and show newly released movies is really exciting,” Vice-President Jason Ostrow of Star Cinema Grill said. “We have heard the demand from our guests and responded, as we always do.”

Star Cinema Grill joins the handful of drive-in theater experiences available in the Houston area such as The Showboat, The Drive-in at Sawyer Yards and Rooftop Cinema Club.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sunday with a late-night attraction for 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Thursdays.

Of course, a trip to the popular chain wouldn’t be complete without some movie theater kitchen goodness.

They will be selling their most popular menu items, concessions as well as alcohol. The drink list includes cocktails, wine and beer— including nightly specials from partners Karbach Brewing and Silver Eagle Distributors.

“People are looking for a sense of normalcy. Star Cinema Grill’s drive-in movie setup allows the community a chance to relax and take in a film, while doing so from the comfort and safety of their own car,” David Graham with Karbach Brewing said. “We cannot wait to enjoy a cold Crawford Bock while taking in these shows.”

You can reserve your spot now on the Studio Cinema Grill website.